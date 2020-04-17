The massive iPhone 12 leak is our best look at Apple's all-new design: BGR

A great iPhone 12 leak gives us a close look at Apple's new iPhone design.

IPhone 12 Pro models will feature flat edges, similar to the design of the iPhone 5.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a smaller notch and a larger camera module.

A great new leak from Max Weinbach and the EverythingApplePro The YouTube channel has provided us with our most accurate look yet with Apple's upcoming new iPhone 12 design. Before delving into the iPhone 12's new features and form factor, it's worth noting that Weinbach has provided accurate information on upcoming iPhone models in the past. Last year, for example, Weinbach accurately revealed that Apple was going to add a dedicated night mode option to the iPhone 11. So while Apple rumors can sometimes be a dime, this latest iPhone 12 rumor is particularly credible.

With that disclaimer, let's dive in. Now it's no secret that the design of the iPhone hasn't changed that much over the years. In fact, the current iPhone, with its rounded edges, doesn't look much different from the iPhone 6 that launched in 2014. And while it's a nice design, it's clearly time for something new and new. To that end, the design of the iPhone 12 will have flatter edges and be more reminiscent of the iPhone 5. As we highlighted earlier this week, the iPhone 12 will basically look like a smaller version of Apple's newer iPad Pro models.

So without further ado, this is what Apple's next-generation iPhone 12 Pro Max will look like. Note that the camera alignment is slightly different from some previous renders we've seen.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro / Twitter

EveryThingApplePro notes that the lens of the device is particularly large:

The renderings below illustrate that Apple managed to reduce the bezels relative to its iPhone 11 Pro models. You will also notice that the notch on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is smaller than on the iPhone 11, a design that corroborates some previous rumors we've seen. about the next design.

Below you can see an iPhone 11 Pro Max alongside a 3D printed version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, based on a leaked CAD drawing obtained by Weinbach. Incidentally, John Prosser, who has shared a number of accurate Apple leaks in recent memory, corroborated the veracity of the 3D model below.

For what it's worth, Weinbach notes that the previous design is probably 70% complete, meaning we can see some subtle changes for when Apple officially unveils the device. Specifically, the size and space of the camera module may not be exactly as they appear here. Please note, however, that the camera lenses won't protrude as much relative to current iPhone 11 Pro models. Also, the camera module on the back will be slightly larger and, as previously rumored, will include a LIDAR sensor at the bottom right.

As for size, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is slightly taller and wider than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Still, with smaller bezels, the screen / body ratio is higher. Specifically, the iPhone 12 Pro Max's bezels are 0.9mm thinner.

While Apple's iPhone 12 Pro models will definitely feature the design featured above, the cheaper iPhone 12 models may have the same type of rounded edge design we've seen on previous models.

Of course, it goes without saying that the iPhone 12's biggest feature will be its support for 5G. In turn, it's no surprise that the antenna bands on the iPhone 12 Pro Max are slightly wider than previous iPhone models. Incidentally, the iPhone 12 will feature improved cellular and Wi-Fi speeds. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 will likely feature upgraded speakers that will be 10-15% stronger with a better dynamic range.

On a slightly minor note, Apple is said to be exploring a new navy color for the iPhone that can replace the midnight green color it introduced last year.

The video below EverythingApplePro worth checking out in its entirety and includes additional iPhone 12 data on a slightly new location for the power button (spoiler alert: to be located further down the phone), a relocated SIM card tray, a smart connector New colors for non-pro iPhone 12 models and more.

The iPhone 12 has all the features of a highly successful launch. Of course, the million dollar question is when we might see Apple's iPhone 12 models hit stores. With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, there is a possibility that Apple may delay its iPhone launch from September 12 to October. With the coronavirus situation changing weekly, it is still too early to make solid predictions in either direction, although we have heard that Apple will attempt to decide on an official launch window sometime in the next six weeks.

