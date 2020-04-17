The key to public confidence, the EU insists, in the development of virus applications

BRUSSELS – The European Union urges its 27 member countries to make the use of mobile phone tracking applications voluntary and apply similar standards to ensure that national systems can work together in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has infected more than 850,000 Europeans, killing some 90,000 people, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. As countries lift movement restrictions, determining whether someone has come into contact with an infected person will be key to allowing a return to normal life.

Using such apps would eliminate the need for the hard and laborious work that takes time to question people who have contracted the disease to try to find out where they got it.

In a new set of guidelines, the European Commission says that public confidence is paramount for the system to work.

"Such applications can only show their full potential if many people use them. Therefore, we want to give Europeans confidence in these applications," said commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke. "It is essential that the installation and use of an application are voluntary."

There is great concern about the potentially invasive nature of tracking people's movements or the risk that their data may be shared with unknown authorities without their consent. In the past, European consumer groups have routinely warned about the privacy risks of using online health devices.

The commission said the platforms should be managed by public health authorities and dismantled once they are no longer needed. Their use should be voluntary, and no one should be punished for choosing not to download them.

The apps should work through Bluetooth wireless connections and work without any other mobile phone location service being activated. Ideally, the data would be protected by state-of-the-art encryption and would only be kept for as long as necessary, the commission said.

"We do not recommend using personal location for this. In fact, we say it is not necessary," Bahrke said. "The idea of ​​tracking is not that the user knows who might have had it, but has had contact with someone who might have had it. "

Essentially, it's about who, not where. The idea is to warn people when they have approached, and for a certain time, someone infected, but not to record exactly where that contact may have taken place.

Then, apps should provide advice on the best steps to take, such as whether to self-isolate, where to test, and what to do to manage any symptoms. It could also allow patients to communicate with their doctors.

While a single app is unlikely to develop across Europe, the commission said it is important to align national systems since many people travel to work in neighboring countries.

