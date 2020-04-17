The iQOO 3 5G is a gaming phone that doesn't look like a gaming phone

When someone says "gaming phone,quot;, you probably know what to expect. Aggressive design. LED effects. Maybe a vent or two. The outlaw gamer aesthetic is unsubtle and, despite the widespread popularity of video games, it's not for everyone.

The iQOO 3 5G is the first in the recent wave of gaming phones that has tried to look a little different. iQOO is a sub-brand focused on games from Vivo, the sister company of Oppo, OnePlus and Realme affiliated with BBK. The brand launched in China last year, but the 3 5G is the first iQOO phone to be launched in India and other markets.

The iQOO 3 5G stands out, in fact, for looking completely irrelevant – this could be anyone's phone. It bears a particular resemblance to Huawei's new P40 Pro, though Vivo would certainly highlight that the similar two-tone rounded rectangular camera bump first appeared on its V17 last year. There's a shiny dotted gradient effect on the back, but it's subtle; The most obvious visual flourish is the orange and copper power button.

So what makes the iQOO 3 5G a gaming phone? There's the flagship-level Snapdragon 865 processor, of course, which is why the phone is marketed as 5G-compliant in India despite the networks not yet being implemented. Other specs are normal for the course: up to 12GB of RAM and 12GB of storage, a 6.4-inch 1080p OLED display, a 4,440 mAh battery, a headphone jack, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 48-core sensor. megapixels along with 13 megapixel telephoto and ultra wide cameras. This is also another BBK phone that offers ultra-fast wired charging, 55W in this case, but not wireless.

A more explicitly player-focused feature is the pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on the top edge of the phone when holding it horizontally – iQOO calls them "Monster touch buttons." Other Asus and RedMagic gaming phones have done the same, but the iQOO 3 5G's smaller size makes them a bit more comfortable to use.

iQOO also highlights the screen's 180Hz touch response frequency, but interestingly enough, the actual refresh rate is only 60Hz. Typically, the touch response frequency is twice the refresh rate, so I was expecting to see a 90Hz screen here, but for some reason that is not the case. I think that's a deciding factor for a gaming phone unless you're playing games at high settings or with enough visual intensity that it never goes above 60fps, but even if that's the case, it's hard to recommend a high-end 60Hz phone. in 2020. High update rates improve almost everything about using a phone, not just gaming.

Still, the iQOO 3 5G is pretty good value, even undermining Realme's X50 Pro as the cheapest Snapdragon 865 phone available in India. It is now available for Rs. 38,990 ($ 510) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Rs. 41,990 ($ 550) for 8GB / 256GB and Rs. 46,990 ($ 615) for 12GB / 256GB. At prices like that, it should be a pretty strong upper-middle-range offering, even if your screen isn't the fastest.