The future US Army helicopter USA Will fly like a tactical jet plane – Defense Blog

The US Army USA It is working to receive modern, high-speed helicopters in the near future to replace a fleet of service attack reconnaissance aircraft.

As part of the Army's Future Vertical Elevator Modernization Priority, the competition to design, build, and test the Competitive Prototype Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) progresses ahead of schedule and exceeds expectations along the way.

This frontal platform will fly to the most demanding and contested environments and requires maximum performance in a small package. The Army already calls FARA a "knife fighter,quot; for the future battlefield.

To date, the Army has narrowed the field of candidates for its Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, which aims to replace the Warrior Kiowa OH-58D and part of the Apache helicopter fleet.

The RAIDER X built by Sikorsky of Lockheed Martin, based on Sikorsky X2 technology, has been selected for the second phase of the program.

The first time that battle-tested pilot Bill Fell flew in a Sikorsky X2 Technology ™ helicopter, he knew that the spinning wing game had changed. Significantly. And forever.

X2 aircraft have achieved speeds in excess of 250 knots, low and high-speed maneuverability over 60 degrees tilt, and the ability to float at high altitudes and hot conditions, among other advanced capabilities.

"These fundamentals make a helicopter fly more like a tactical jet plane than a classic helicopter," says Fell, an experimental X2 test pilot with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, who developed X2 Technology ™.

Combine X2 with Sikorsky's coaxial design, and military aviation has met the future of vertical lift, says Fell. At AUSA in October 2019, Sikorsky presented RAIDER X ™, his response to the call of the US Army. USA For a Future Attack and Reconnaissance Airplane (FARA).

Conventional helicopter design and technology have been based on hover and low-speed maneuverability for several decades. These capabilities have been essential, but helicopter technology has not kept pace with changing demands.

X2 is a proven technology that achieves exactly what its name implies: twice the speed, twice the maneuverability of conventional helicopters along with a host of other benefits, including significant improvements in noise signature and overall survival. X2 leads the way into the future of high-speed, vertical lift.

As emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, hypersonics, machine learning, nanotechnology, and robotics are revolutionizing the battlefields of the future, the complexity of modern warfare and evolving threats are pushing the US military. . USA To develop and deploy advanced capabilities to do things that were previously unimaginable.

Commanders say the next generation of helicopters should be faster, more maneuverable, more deadly and technologically advanced, including the ability to team up with autonomous planes.

The Army wants game-changing technologies that "can operate in a highly contested operating environment, cannot easily isolate themselves from the rest of the Joint Force or its partners, and can perform independent maneuvers," according to the US Army. USA Domain operations, 2028.