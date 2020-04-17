"The Disney Family Singalong" TV ratings stand ovation

ABC The Disney Family Singalong The special drew a huge crowd at home on Thursday, topping the night with a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 adult demographic and 10.30 million viewers.

The one-hour special, which featured a loaded cast that included Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth , Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

The show will feature a vocal warm-up from Chenoweth, along with an introduction by Elle Fanning.

In primetime, it was associated with Station 19 (1.3, 6.99M), on his new 9 PM schedule, and How to escape murder (0.6, 3.05M) to help the network sweep the night in general. Station 19, now changed to an hour later with the season ending by Grey's Anatomy, held steady with last week as he was scoring viewers. HTGAWM was stable.

