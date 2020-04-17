The Comedy Store to Broadcast Live Comedy Event as Fundraiser COVID-19 – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The Los Angeles Comedy Store will stream a live three-hour video live to comedians on April 21 as a fundraiser for The Comedy Store Family Fund, a charitable effort that has taken on a new urgency during COVID-19.

The benefit event, announced as a podcast, will begin at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Its first hour will be presented by Whitney Cummings and comedians Chris D’Elia, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon. The second hour, hosted by Tom Segura, will feature Joey Diaz, Bert Kreischer, and Theo Von, and the last hour will see host Neal Brennan welcome Bill Burr, Donnell Rawlings, and a special guest.

The three hour-long episodes of the night will air live on YouTube, Twitch and http://www.comedystore.com, followed by availability on demand through the Comedy Store channel on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Xbox. The public will be able to donate directly to The Comedy Store Family Fund via text message through an interactive feature during specials.

"The comedy store wants to spread some joy as everyone is taking refuge in the place," the place said in announcing the event. "So, we'll bring you a little bit of The Store, at home, and beat it together."

Club officials say they have paid all of their staff since they closed on March 13, but times to come are uncertain.

The Comedy Store Family Fund grew out of a 2018 collaboration between the Motion Picture Television Fund and The Comedy Store. The two entities came together to create The Comedians Assistance Fund to provide a network of security services to comedians with roots in The Comedy Store. Family Fund will provide assistance to all eligible Comedy Store employees, and 100% of proceeds from the April 21 benefit will go directly to the fund.