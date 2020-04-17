The best Hollywood movies about journalism in recent times

Newspapers and journalists are said to be the guardians of society's conscience. Ideally, they should be free from the dictates of advertisers and the government and publish the closest possible version of the truth. When they go on and on, that's when the real headlines happen. Journalistic work is not glamorous, but painstakingly boring. It involves following clues at odd hours, checking the facts with a telescope, and connecting the dots patiently until you get a complete sordid image. Featuring some of the best newsroom and newspaper-based movies out of Hollywood in recent memory.



State of play (2009)

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Cast: Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, Robin Wright Penn, Jason Bateman, Jeff Daniels, Helen Mirren

A thief fleeing Georgetown in Washington is shot by a man carrying a briefcase. A delivery man witnessing the incident is also shot by the killer and left in a coma. The next morning, a young woman is killed and it could have been suicide. Congressman Stephen Collins (Ben Affleck) confesses to his journalist friend Cal McAffrey (Russell Crowe) that he was having an affair with the girl and asks for help. It could all be related to an investigation into PointCorp, a suspected private defense contractor. Cal is assisted in his investigation by Della Frye (Rachel McAdams), a journalist and blogger for the Cal newspaper's online division. As the two dig deeper, they become the target of a mysterious killer. Not everything is as it seems and even Collins could be involved. The plot of the film had many twists and turns and was based on Crowe's portrayal of a cunning crime journalist who has a nose for a story.

Kill the messenger (2014)

Director: Michael Cuesta

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ray Liotta, Tim Blake Nelson, Barry Pepper, Oliver Platt, Michael Sheen, Michael K. Williams, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Andy García

It is a biographical crime thriller based on Nick Schou's book of the same name and Gary Webb's Dark Alliance, which focuses on the CIA's involvement in cocaine trafficking. In 1996, journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner) who worked for the San Jose Mercury News, told a story in which the CIA was directly responsible for the use of Nicaraguan rebels to smuggle cocaine into the United States in exchange for raising funds to support The cons. His shocking accusations don't sit well, and the CIA responds, exposing his personal life, questioning his journalistic ethics, and putting pressure on his employers. All of these things affect your mental and emotional health. Webb is said to have committed suicide in 2004. The highlight of the film is the direct performance of Jeremy Renner as Gary Webb.

Spotlight (2015)

Director: Tom McCarthy.

Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, John Slattery, Stanley Tucci

The film is based on The Boston Globe's Spotlight team and its investigation into cases of widespread child sexual abuse in the Boston area by numerous Roman Catholic priests. It is based on a series of stories from the Spotlight team that earned The Globe the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. The film is a type of press procedure. We see journalists taking notes, tapping on their sources, checking and checking things two and three times due to the sensitive issue at stake. They realize that the problem is not only local or national, but leads back to the Vatican itself. The Church seems to know about the sins committed by the parties involved, but chose to keep a blind eye and, what is worse, it hid them from public opinion, helping the perpetrators to roam unscrupulously and hunt down other victims. Responsive performances by the entire cast make the visualization compelling.

The Post (2017)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks

What could be better than having one of the best directors in the world, Steven Spielberg, directing two of the best actors in the world, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks? The combination is really delicious and lives up to expectations. The Post describes the true story of journalists' attempts in The Washington Post to publish the Pentagon documents, classified documents on the 20 years of involvement of the United States government in the Vietnam War. This was all long before the Watergate scandal was the center of attention. This was the story that really brought the much-needed prestige to the Washington Post and established its credentials as an unwavering sentinel of truth. The film is fraught with tension as publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) debates with editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) about whether or not to publish the sensitive material they have that could tarnish the government's image. They go on, print it and challenge it. The government retaliates with a lawsuit, but the final verdict comes in favor of press freedom. Both Streep and Hanks were in complete control of their characters and gave a healthy lesson in flawless acting.

A private war (2018)