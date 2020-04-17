The 57 Premier League players who can leave their clubs on July 1 | Football news







Premier League players whose contracts expire on June 30 can withdraw from their clubs even if the 2019/20 season has not resumed by then, a leading UK sports lawyer warned.

Nick De Marco QC said Sky Sports News Last week, no one, including clubs, the FA, UEFA and FIFA, can compel players to stay due to UK employment law, and the issue has raised concerns that national seasons will have to abandon oneself.

The FIFA coronavirus working group has recommended that contracts be extended until after the end of the current campaign, but this will have to be done on a case-by-case basis, and the issue will be high on the agenda of the Premier meeting. League on Friday.

So who are the 57 Premier League players who could face this dilemma? Sky Sports News He has created this conclusive list and tried to discover what the future holds for each player …

Arsenal

None

Aston Villa

Borja Baston: Signed in January with a short-term contract to cover the forward, following an injury at Wesley, but has not yet started for Dean Smith. With Wesley to return, Mbwana Samatta settling in, and Keinan Davis just breaking through, Baston's long-term Villa prospects look bleak.

Keinan Davis: The 22-year-old has made eight appearances and may still have a future at Villa Park despite his current deal coming to an end. You may need to get a loan to develop further, with Wesley and Samatta to earn a spot.

Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser: The Scottish international was strongly linked to Arsenal last summer, but stayed on the south coast and has made 28 appearances this season. However, it remains to be seen if he has a future at the club.

Jordon Ibe: Liverpool's £ 16m signing in 2016 has only had four appearances this season and is expected to move to new pastures when their deal expires.

Charlie Daniels: The left back has made only two appearances this season after falling behind Diego Rico in the hierarchical order. Eddie Howe also has Lloyd Kelly to return from injury and push for a spot next season, so Daniels' long season in the Cherries seems to be at an end.

Andrew Surman: The 33-year-old is also one of the group left over from the Bournemouth promotion season in 2015 and is expected to continue after being a staunch club server for six years.

Simon Francis: The 35-year-old is another who took over the team in 2015, but is ready to move forward to allow younger players to come to light.

Artur Boruc: Surprisingly, he delivered another one-year deal last summer, but he hasn't played a game this season and is also slated to go out on a free transfer.

Brad Smith: The 26-year-old left winger returns from a loan at Cardiff as his contract with Bournemouth expires and is expected to be available on a free transfer.

Brighton

Beram Kayal: The 31-year-old has been on loan at the Charlton championship this season and is likely to leave Brighton forever when his contract ends this summer.

Ezequiel Schelotto: The 30-year-old Italian has made only seven Premier League appearances this season since he returned from a loan at Chievo in the first half of 2019. It's hard to see him forcing his return to Graham Potter's plans.

Burnley

Aaron Lennon: Former England winger Tottenham and Everton, 33, made 16 Premier League appearances this season, but talks on a new deal have yet to come. However, that could change once the Clarets know the result of the current season.

Jeff Hendrick: Talks took place earlier in the season regarding a new contract for Hendrick, but they couldn't find a deal, making it more likely to be available to others in July.

Joe Hart: He is behind Nick Pope in the hierarchical order at Burnley, and is one of four goalkeepers along with Leeds' newest new signing, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, and Adam Legzdins. Hart is likely to go ahead unless another club, like Chelsea, delivers a great deal for Pope.

Phil Bardsley: The right-back, signed by Stoke in 2017, is now 34, but made 17 Premier League appearances before the season was postponed. However, he is behind Matt Lowton on Sean Dyche's plans.

Adam Legzdins: He has been the fourth choice goalkeeper at the club and is scheduled to be available on a free transfer.

Chelsea

Peter The 32-year-old has been excellent during his five years at Stamford Bridge, but he is expected to continue to allow Frank Lampard to bring the younger players to the fore.

Willian: The Brazil star has publicly said there were talks about a new deal, but the two sides were unable to reach a deal and his long stint at the West London club appears to be coming to an end. Reports state that other Premier League clubs are interested, so he may remain in the country.

Olivier Giroud: France striker would have left Chelsea to go to Tottenham, perhaps loaned, in January if the Blues had signed Dries Mertens of Napoli, but instead stayed, and reports have since emerged that he's in talks about a new agreement at Stamford Bridge.

Willy Caballero: He received a new one-year contract last year but, at 38, has said he understands that time is running out and he has made noises about wanting to return to Spain.

crystal Palace

Stephen Henderson: The Irishman is behind Vincent Guaita and Wayne Hennessey in the hierarchical order, so it would be surprising if he stayed at Selhurst Park beyond this summer.

Everton

Oumar Niasse: He has not been able to establish himself in the plans for a succession of managers at Goodison. He could have left last summer and is finally expected to do so this time.

Leighton Baines: The seasoned left back is the only one of the four who could still remain at the club, after some initial discussions about a new deal.

Cuckoo Martina: Signed in support of Seamus Coleman by former boss Ronald Koeman. He hasn't made a first-team appearance this season, therefore he is expected to leave this summer.

Maarten Stekelenburg: Another signed by Koeman and he hoped to end his time at Goodison.

Leicester

Nampalys Mendy: He has lagged behind Wilfried Ndidi and Hamza Choudhury in the hierarchical order and Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he only plays with a defensive midfielder, so his future may lie elsewhere.

Christian Fuchs: Some initial discussions were held on whether to renew his contract, but were suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Wes Morgan: Rodgers has also confirmed that Morgan has been in talks about a new deal, but, once again, the coronavirus issue has left them in the background.

Eldin Jakupovic: The 35-year-old goalkeeper is behind Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward in the hierarchical order and it is difficult to see what future he has in King Power.

Liverpool

Adam Lallana: The 31-year-old has not been able to enter Jurgen Klopp's plans since he recovered from a series of injuries, and the manager previously admitted he doesn't know what the future holds for the England striker. It reportedly attracts the interest of the MLS and China.

Nathaniel Clyne: The 29-year-old hasn't really been in Klopp's plans for a long time. He spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and probably would have been moved again last summer had it not been for a serious injury.

Andy Lonergan: Signed as a training partner for new goalkeeper Alisson last summer and then took on a one-year contract after an injury to Adrian.

Manchester city

David Silva: He has already confirmed that he will leave the current champions after 10 years and 14 trophies, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups. He will always be known as one of the best players in the club. However, it is not yet known where the 34-year-old will go.

Claudio Bravo: Pep Guardiola values ​​the Chilean very much and trusts him to do a job when Ederson, who is the first option, is injured, but at 37, it remains to be seen if he will be given another season in this position in City.

Manchester united

None

Newcastle

Javier Manquillo: The former Liverpool left winger, signed by Rafa Benítez, has made 13 appearances with Steve Bruce this season, but it remains to be seen if he wants to keep the Spanish.

Matty Longstaff: Talks had been held about a new deal for the midfielder, but both he and his brother are changing agents, and discussions like this are on hold as acquisition talks continue.

Andy Carroll: The Newcastle striker and youth product have held talks on a new deal. But like the others, if the acquisition continues, plans to offer it a 31-year extension could change.

Jack Colback: The former Sunderland midfielder was supposed to be on loan in January, but suffered a knee injury and is ready to be available for free when his contract expires.

Rob Elliot: He hasn't played all season for the Magpies and must be considering his future if they offer him first-team soccer elsewhere.

Jamie Sterry: The 24-year-old right-back has not made a first-team appearance this season other than in the EFL Cup and it looks like he will be leaving St James & Park for free.

Norwich

None

Sheffield United

Ricky holmes: The 32-year-old remains on the books at Bramall Lane despite not showing up this season, and is expected to leave when his contract expires.

Leon Clarke: The influential striker during United's promotion season has found that first-team games are limited in the Premier League. It has been available in the transfer market for the last two windows and is therefore expected to be free when your agreement expires.

John Lundstram: The 26-year-old still has the option of one more year that the club can take on at any time, and they are in talks with the midfielder to agree on a longer contract as well.

Jack Rodwell: He signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, but has been unable to force his way into Chris Wilder's plans, making it unlikely that he will be offered another year.

Phil Jagielka: The former England international reached a one-year deal last summer to bring the Premier League experience into the locker room. Although he hasn't played much, he is seen as a key figure behind the scenes and could carry on with the club in one role or another.

Southampton

Shane Long: The 33-year-old forward scored just twice in 19 appearances before the season was postponed and it remains to be seen if the Saints want to offer him a new deal, with Ralph Hasenhuttl preferring to play a center forward, and Danny Ings and Che Adams prefer.

Tottenham

Jan Vertonghen: Initial discussions were held on a new deal and were described as positive, but the club has yet to make an offer to the 33-year-old. It is in the interest of Napoli and Inter Milan, among others, to take you on a free transfer.

Michel Vorm: The 36-year-old goalkeeper was pulled from retirement to fill a gap when Hugo Lloris was injured and is expected to return to retirement when his contract expires.

Watford

Adrian Mariappa: The 33-year-old has made 15 Premier League appearances this period and the club is expected to sit down with him and discuss his future, along with the other three non-contract players.

Ben Foster: The 37-year-old has no contract despite being the club's first-choice goalkeeper and having made 29 Premier League games this season. Like the others whose deals are expiring, the club is expected to sit down with him and discuss his future soon.

Heurelho Gomes: The 39-year-old was expected to retire last summer, but signed another one-year contract and has made three appearances. It remains to be seen if he wishes to retire this time, but the club is expected to sit down with him and discuss his future.

Jose Holebas: The 35-year-old has played 12 times in the Premier League this season and the Hornets are also expected to sit down with him and discuss his future.

West ham

Carlos Sánchez A decision has yet to be made about the future of the 34-year-old Colombian, having made just six appearances this season with Manuel Pellegrini and then David Moyes.

Pablo Zabaleta: The Premier League veteran has already said he will leave at the end of the season as he recently topped 300 games in England. He will be fondly remembered by more than just Manchester City and Hammers fans.

Wolves

John Ruddy: The 33-year-old has not made an appearance in the Premier League this season, but he has made an appearance in the FA and in the League Cups. The club is considering taking an option to extend its contract until 2021.

Bright Enobakhare: The young man spent the second half of the campaign on loan in Wigan and is expected to leave Wolves in the summer when their deal expires.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh: The 28-year-old right winger was signed in 2017 but never made a first-team appearance, spent his borrowed time at the German third tier, and is expected to leave forever this summer.