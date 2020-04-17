Texas governor announces state to reopen next week

It appears that the state of Texas is reopening for activity, while the viral pandemic is still very much present. But not without some restrictions, however.

According to CNN, Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the first wave of business reopening will begin next week, but schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

"Due to everyone's efforts to curb the spread, we are now beginning to see glimpses that the worst of Covid-19 may soon be behind us," Abbot said during a noon news conference.

According to Daily Mail, retailers are said to open next Friday, but to go, which means they must deliver to people's homes, cars, or other places.

People will be required to wear facial coverage in public and must comply with the social distancing rule.

The postponed surgeries have now been given the go-ahead, but this is on a case-by-case basis.

Abbott also said: “Understand this, the opening in Texas must occur in the states. Obviously, not all companies can open all at once on May 1, "he said. "Some companies, if they are fully open, without better distancing standards, would be more likely to delay us, rather than push us," said the Texas governor.

He continued: "A more strategic approach is required to ensure we don't reopen just to have to close once more," he said.

Although North Florida has opened its beaches, Texas is officially the first state to open and implement the phases suggested by Trump.

States like New York and California have extended their stay-at-home order until May 15.



