Test Ryder Cup 2012: Test your memory of & # 39; Miracle in Medinah & # 39; | Golf News

We take a look at the best moments of the Ryder Cup 2012 and the remarkable success of Team Europe at the & # 39; Miracle in Medinah & # 39 ;.

The "Miracle at Medinah,quot; saw Europe produce its biggest comeback on the last day of Ryder Cup history to claim a remarkable victory, but how much do you remember from the 2012 contest?

Before the last day of the exciting repeat of Europe at Sky Sports Golf this Sunday, it's time to test your knowledge of that incredible victory for José María Olazabal's team.

Europe had a record of 10-4 in the late Saturday afternoon before victories in the last two four balls reduced the deficit to four points before the final day, leaving visitors requiring eight points to retain the trophy and eight and a half points to ensure the return to return victories.

Poulter played a key role in the impressive return of Europe

The first five individual games of the day were won by European players and the scores were locked at 13-13 with two games remaining on the field, only for Martin Kaymer to close his six feet in the last one to claim a 1up victory. and the point required to retain the trophy.

The final singles match ended on the square to give Europe a remarkable 14.5-13.5 victory in Illinois, its second consecutive biennial contest victory and its fifth in the previous six editions.

Do you think you can remember what happened during that special week in Chicago? Take our quick shot quiz and find out!

