Terrifying video shows how far the coronavirus can travel in a sneeze – BGR

A new video reveals how far a sneeze can spray coronavirus drops if there are no barriers to obstruct your path.

Virus-carrying droplets of various sizes can travel up to 27 feet, or beyond the recommended 6-foot social distance recommendations.

Healthcare personnel treating COVID-19 patients may require personal protective equipment even when they are more than 6 feet away from infected people.

The spread of the new coronavirus can be significantly reduced if strict social distancing measures are followed until local outbreaks are contained, along with better hygiene. But there is no way to completely isolate yourself from the world. People still have to go out and buy food and supplies, and essential services employ a workforce of millions of people who also have to go out every day. That's where the risk of transmission increases, especially in crowded places. A sneeze or cough for someone infected is enough to spread the disease to others. That is why the use of face masks or covers is recommended. In addition, people are advised to sneeze and cough into their elbow or into a disposable tissue.

Official guidelines say you should be at least 3 feet away from other people, while some recommend a 6-foot distance as safe, the idea being that the drops might not be able to travel that far in the air. But more and more studies indicate that the virus could survive in the air longer than expected and travel longer distances. Now, a new video shows that the droplets expelled through a sneeze can travel up to 27 feet if there is no barrier to stop them.

Posted in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the slow-motion video shows that a cloud of sneezes that may contain pathogens like the new coronavirus can travel far beyond the 3-6 foot pattern. Here's a screenshot of the clip:

In the past few weeks, we've seen similar simulations that tried to explain what happens when a person coughs or sneezes in an enclosed space like a grocery store or outdoors. A different video also showed that the droplets will not necessarily settle on the ground or other objects, and can be ejected while someone is talking rather than just coughing or sneezing. The coronavirus in aerosols can remain in the air for hours and can potentially infect others. The CDC shared a study from China that showed that the coronavirus was found up to 13 feet away from a patient in a hospital where air flow and cleanliness are controlled.

Lydia Bourouiba of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology explains in the Jamaica The current guidelines article uses a respiratory disease transmission model developed in the 1930s that could be oversimplified. As a result, they may not apply to today's reality, considering what happens when a person coughs or sneezes. Bourouiba wrote studies a few years ago that looked at the mechanics of sneezing in relation to respiratory diseases.

What matters is not only the speed and trajectory of the ejected particles, but also the movement of the hot gas clouds of which they are part, which can increase the viability of the virus present in the droplets:

Recent work has shown that exhalations, sneezing, and coughing not only consist of mucosalivary droplets that follow short-range semi-ballistic emission trajectories, but are primarily made up of a multiphase turbulent gas cloud (one puff) that it traps ambient air and traps and transports within it a cluster of droplets with a continuum of droplet sizes. The locally humid and warm atmosphere within the turbulent gas cloud allows the contained droplets to evade evaporation for much longer than does isolated droplets. Under these conditions, the lifespan of a drop could be considerably extended by a factor of up to 1000, from a fraction of a second to minutes. (…) Given the various combinations of an individual patient's physiological and environmental conditions, such as humidity and temperature, the gas cloud and its payload of pathogenic droplets of all sizes can travel from 23 to 27 feet (7-8 m) .

Bourouiba says these findings suggest that adequate personal protective equipment is required primarily for healthcare workers treating patients with COVID-19, even if they are more than 6 feet away from patients. Mask technology also needs further study to see how it affects high-impulse gas cloud emissions to better understand what degree of protection masks can offer and whether they require design changes.

Studies looking at how coronavirus droplets can spread in the air have not yet explained how much viral load in aerosols could be contagious.

Image Source: Adela Loconte / Shutterstock