Taylor Swift postpones remaining 2020 concerts amid coronavirus

Taylor Swift he's putting the health and safety of his fans first.
ME! News can confirm that the decision has been made to cancel all Grammy winner appearances and live performances this year.
Its shows in the United States and Brazil will be rescheduled for 2021, and dates will be announced later this year.
"I am so sad that I won't be able to see them in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Taylor said on Instagram Stories. "Please stay healthy and safe. I will see you on stage as soon as I can, but now the important thing is to commit to this quarantine, for the good of all of us."
This summer, Taylor was scheduled to perform in select arenas as part of her Lover Fest. For Swifties who want refunds for tickets purchased for US shows. USA, will be available from May 1.
Like many Americans, Taylor has followed the guidelines of health officials and practiced social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the Cats Star revealed how she keeps in touch with her loved ones.
"During this time I know that many of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always funny," Taylor explained at SiriusXM. Hit 1 n cold "Home DJ,quot; show. "I think it's really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn't have to be an all-encompassing thing. We can all be physically isolated, but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and family on our phones, that's one of the best things about modern technology. "
She added: "So I hope they are taking great care in terms of staying connected to the people who remind them of their home, even if the situation is strange and really confusing right now."
And Taylor-style, the music superstar is paying for it and recently surprised some lucky fans with $ 3,000 to help with expenses during the pandemic.
One of those lucky Swifties was a New York City resident Holly Turner.
"I wouldn't be able to stay in my apartment after May if it wasn't for this," he shared with E! News. "I have been working all my life to be able to live in New York City and I thought they were going to take me, and she kept it for me. So I am very, very, very grateful."
