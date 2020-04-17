Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest and all her live concerts for 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The singer of & # 39; You Need to Calm Down & # 39; He has decided to rule out his upcoming summer festival and other live shows for the rest of the year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Swift has ruled out his "Lover Fest" shows and all of his live appearances and performances in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans had hoped that Swift's sold-out shows in Los Angeles and Massachusetts in July 2020 would survive the blockade, but the singer has now decided that all her shows around the world should be removed, weeks after her main venue at the festival. Glastonbury in the UK was canceled.

"Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and well-being of fans must always be a top priority," the statement read. "Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events around the world already canceled, and under the direction of health officials in an effort to keep To fans safe and helping to prevent the spread of COVID -19, unfortunately the decision was made to cancel all appearances and live performances by Taylor Swift this year. "

"The shows in the United States and Brazil will be rescheduled for 2021, and the dates will be announced later this year …"

"Thank you so much for your understanding. We hope to see you all happy and healthy in the future."

And Taylor has tweeted the news to fans and followers, writing: "I am so sad that I won't be able to see you in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please stay healthy and safe." I will see you on stage as as soon as I can, but right now the important thing is to commit to this quarantine, for the good of all of us. "