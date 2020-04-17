Talking Kitty Cat, YouTube star Steve Cash dead at 40

The YouTube community has lost a bright star.

Steve Cash, the longtime YouTuber famous for his "Talking Kitty Cat,quot; series, died at age 40. According to the Nampa Police Department in Idaho, police responded to a call Thursday around 7:30 a.m. and found Cash dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the police department, he was found inside his home and there is no indication of foul play.

The wife of YouTube personality, Celia DeCosta Cash, confirmed the news of his death in a Facebook post, writing: "This is very difficult. I'm not even sure what to say or, in fact, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my partner, my Lover, my mentor my absolute everything this morning I'm very sad to say my husband Steve Cash took his own life this morning 04/16/2020 It hurts me to share this please understand give the family time to cry but I know Steve is no longer in pain. "

Cash's sister Candida He also commented on the news on Facebook, writing on his page, "Rest in peace, my little brother Steve Cash."