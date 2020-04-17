Talking Kitty Cat, YouTube star Steve Cash dead at 40

The YouTube community has lost a bright star.
Steve Cash, the longtime YouTuber famous for his "Talking Kitty Cat,quot; series, died at age 40. According to the Nampa Police Department in Idaho, police responded to a call Thursday around 7:30 a.m. and found Cash dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the police department, he was found inside his home and there is no indication of foul play.
The wife of YouTube personality, Celia DeCosta Cash, confirmed the news of his death in a Facebook post, writing: "This is very difficult. I'm not even sure what to say or, in fact, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my partner, my Lover, my mentor my absolute everything this morning I'm very sad to say my husband Steve Cash took his own life this morning 04/16/2020 It hurts me to share this please understand give the family time to cry but I know Steve is no longer in pain. "
Cash's sister Candida He also commented on the news on Facebook, writing on his page, "Rest in peace, my little brother Steve Cash."
After joining YouTube in 2007, Cash accumulated more than 2 million subscribers and even more visits to his cat series, in which he expressed himself to the animals: "Talking Kitty Cat 44 – BAD! BAD! BAD! " Her most viewed video has been viewed more than 17 million times since its publication in 2015. The last time she uploaded a video was on December 30, 2019 to her channel, which has accumulated more than 770 million views to date.
In September 2019, after a fan pointed out that Cash had been more active on social media, the YouTube star replied, "No, just bipolar. I'm crazy now. When I go back to depression, I'll drop everything."
Ever since news of his death surfaced, loved ones and fans have turned to social media to pay tribute to Cash, who was known as a beloved YouTube musician and creator.
"R.i.p. Steve Cash, you made us laugh and joined us with your videos," said a Facebook post.
"It saddens me to hear that Steve Cash has taken his own life," read another tweet. "He brought so much joy to others with his Talking Kitty Cat series, he just wished he had kept some of that joy to himself. RIP Steve."
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
