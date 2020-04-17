Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller tackle Disney + 'Star Wars' series – Deadline

my god actor Stellan Skarsgard and 101 Kyle Soller is in final talks to tackle the upcoming Disney + Star Wars Serie Rogue One based on the 2016 billion-dollar prequel that starred Diego Luna as the rebel Cassian Andor.

Rogue One & # 39; s The pilot will be written by Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote and did the last minute direction on the 2016 show. He will also direct multiple episodes, working with series showrunner Stephen Schiff. The start of production has yet to be determined given the current climate of COVID-19.

The series will reportedly focus on the character of Andor de Luna during the early days of the Rebellion's battle with the Empire. Alan Tudyk is also expected to reprise his role as the deadpan droid K-2SO.

Variety first reported the news about Skarsgard and Soller.