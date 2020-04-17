Star Amit Rahav, "unorthodox", signs with Lighthouse Management & Media – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Amit Rahav, star of the miniseries criticized by Netflix Heterodox, has signed with Lighthouse Management & Media for their representation.

Rahen stars as Yanky Shapiro in the four-part series, inspired by Deborah Feldman's best-selling memoirs. Unorthodox: the scandalous rejection of my Hasidic roots, the story of the escape of a young Jewish woman from a religious sect. She follows Esty, played by Shira Haas, who leaves an arranged marriage in New York and goes to Berlin alone. Rahev's Yanky Shapiro is Esty's troubled husband.

Rahav's other previous credits include the role of Aaron in the USA Network drama series Dig.

The plaintiff, who is also represented by the Israel Content Agency ADD, was contacted by several management companies before finally signing with Lighthouse.