Baking sourdough can be tricky business. Unlike other breads, where you can reliably use standard dry yeast for a consistent result, sourdough uses a sourdough starter, which most people make using a combination of flour and water. There are tons of variables to get it right, so why not use DIY technology to take some guesswork out.

That's the goal of Sourd.Io, a DIY project created by Christine Sunu of Twilio. The device is designed to be installed on top of a Ball jar, and can measure the humidity and temperature of your starter and track its increase over time. That's important because it should help you understand when your starter is most powerful (i.e. it has reached its peak of increase) and it's ready to bake. You can even generate alerts when your starter is ready to bake.

It's a neat little project, and it highlights very well how incredibly nerdy it is to get an otherwise very traditional way of baking bread. In essence, cooking is just chemistry, which means sourdough is exactly the kind of thing that people like Silicon Valley tech experts can obsess over.

While it's easy (and dare I say it, fun) to obsess over data, you can also safely ignore many of the numbers if that's not your thing. Check out our guide on how to make a sourdough starter, which is completely free of any mention of moisture or moisture levels. If you want to know if an entree is ready to bake, then the easiest way is to take a tablespoon and put it in a glass of water at room temperature. If it floats, that's fine; if it sinks, it is not ready. It will never be as easy as using ready-to-use yeast, but, once again, getting the yeast right now can be a challenge.

However, if you want to take a more scientific approach, you can read the full instructions on how to build the Sourd.Io project here. Unfortunately, for now, the device's internet connectivity will only work in the US. USA Because it depends on Twilio's narrowband technology, but Sunu says he is planning a second version that will connect to Super SIM and should work globally.