Some Florida beaches to reopen this weekend with restrictions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light today for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after the beaches were closed for weeks due to the coronavirus.

North Florida was the first area to see these changes, allowing the return to return to its beaches, according to Click Orlando. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County's beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours. Curry said the beaches can only be used for walking, biking, walking, fishing, running, swimming, pet sitting, and surfing.

The beaches will be open between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., Curry said in a video posted on social media. Gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited and people must still keep their distance from each other.

"Friends, this could be the beginning of the way back to normal life, but respect and follow these limitations," Curry said in the video. "We will return to life as we know it, but we must be patient."

Florida officials were breaking into social media for allowing the beaches to remain open during spring break last month. Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open in very restrictive conditions.

However, the most popular beaches, like Miami Beach in South Florida, were closed by state order.

At a press conference in Fort Lauderdale, DeSantis said some municipalities should feel free to start opening parks and beaches, but that it would have to be done safely with current distancing guidelines.

DeSantis said it was important for people to have access to the amenities outside, such as sunshine and fresh air, as well as the opportunity to exercise.

"Do it in a good way. Do it safely, ”said DeSantis.

