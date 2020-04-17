Sky Cricket Podcast: Andy Flower takes on Robert Mugabe and two seasons as Zimbabwe captain | Cricket News

Flower explains the main differences between training and the captaincy





Andy Flower had two spells as captain of Zimbabwe

Andy Flower reflects on his two terms as Zimbabwe's patron and his political stance of & # 39; death of democracy & # 39; against the government of Robert Mugabe who ended his playing career, on Sky Sports' Podcast Log & # 39; s Captain.

Flor talks to Sky Sports& # 39; Charles Colvile on what it was like to lead the great & # 39; Losers of cricket from the 1990s and also explains the main differences between captaincy and training.

Listen to the podcast in the following player or downloading via Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Here's a sample of what Flower discussed …

– His first tour as captain, against a Pakistan inspired by Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, and Zimbabwe's first test victory against the same opposition in 1995, which Flower says is his "proudest moment,quot;

– If you found captain, vigilant and to be the leading hitter in Zimbabwe exhausting

– Why he was a "poor,quot; captain and "did not handle people well,quot; during his first term in charge

– If you were frustrated by Zimbabwe's "lack of ammunition,quot; against the main cricket teams of the time

Flower's international career came and ended after the 2003 World Cup

– How Zimbabwe worked so hard in his field and if Flower thought they were better on a day of cricket

– A frank conversation with Adam Gilchrist and why he resigned as captain after the 1996 World Cup.

– The 1996-97 tour of England, and Bumble's comments "we flipped them murdered,quot; after the test in Bulawayo

– His reelection as captain in 1999 and why he was a better leader the second time.

– The pay dispute that interrupted Zimbabwe's tour of England in 2000 and how the players got tired of feeling "undervalued,quot; by their board

– The role of politics in Zimbabwe's cricket and the "death of democracy,quot; are with Henry Olonga who finished his international career in 2003

For more Sky Sports Cricket podcasts, click here.