Sir Bill Beaumont: No more rugby internationals in 2020, a & # 39; possibility & # 39; due to coronavirus | Rugby Union News





The Six Nations was just one of the international competitions suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak

Sir Bill Beaumont believes that it is a "different possibility,quot; that the international rugby calendar may be ruled out this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaumont is president of World Rugby, which on Thursday announced that it would provide a £ 80 million relief fund to help national unions during the crisis.

The organization is also exploring a way to replay and end the 2020 international calendar, but current global uncertainty led Beaumont to admit that it may not be possible to hold more games this year.

"That is a different possibility," Beaumont told The Times. "The pressures on the unions are increasing."

Beaumont is running for reelection as President of World Rugby, but next month's election will see him face off against Vice President Agustin Pichot.

The candidacy of the former Grand Slam-winning England captain for a second four-year term took a hit when former teammate Sir Clive Woodward endorsed the former Bristol and Argentina captain.

Woodward's claim that "rugby would benefit from being seen through the eyes of the 45-year-old leader, not 68,quot; was infuriated by Beaumont, who said, "What difference does age make?

"I always played my rugby as an amateur. Does that mean I don't understand professional play?

"I am an evolution, not a revolution. I am trying to show my colleagues an advantage, to take them with me. I intend to be a leader. And I think I have been in the past."

Beaumont's running partner, Bernard Laporte, last week raised the idea of ​​an annual Club World Cup, an idea that could be the death sentence for the Heineken Champions Cup.

However, Beaumont added: "It was a misunderstanding. What I can see is a World Club Championship, but not an annual basis. That is the way we both see it."