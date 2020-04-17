Shocking coronavirus deaths in Canadian long-term care homes

Many Canadians, including me, were shocked this week when heartbreaking details piled up about Montreal's Résidence Herron nursing home: medical staff who had abandoned starving and desperately ill patients. An owner with a long criminal history. Thirty-one died in less than a month, five from confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Across the country, nursing homes from British Columbia to Alberta to Ontario have been devastated by the deadly spread of the virus. This week, Canada's director of public health, Dr. Theresa Tam, attributed about half of Canada's deaths from coronavirus, according to the latest count, 1,193 – to long-term care homes.
The scale of deaths at these facilities has raised a difficult question: beyond the obvious insidiousness of a highly contagious virus, how has this been possible in Canada, a country with a universal healthcare system and a culture of humanism?
One person who is particularly qualified to answer that question is Dr. Susan Bartlett, a clinical psychologist and professor of medicine at McGill School of Medicine, has advised families on caring for their aging parents and is studying how to best help patients with inflammatory arthritis.
I spoke to her while reporting on the Résidence Herron disaster and discovered that she had a personal interest in addition to her professional experience: Her 94-year-old mother, Betty Bartlett, was a resident of Herron in a western Montreal suburb where 31 people died and now is under police investigation amid allegations of gross negligence.
Dr. Bartlett told me that in November 2018, he returned from a five-day trip to Baltimore for American Thanksgiving to find his dehydrated, semi-comatose mother dressed in street clothes with a nightgown over her top and almost dead. She said that no one had been there to see her for days.
Dr. Bartlett said Herron nurses tried to convince her not to call an ambulance. Her mother, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease but had been on the move just days before, was rushed to a hospital, where she eventually died of a stroke.
She told me that Herron staff assured her that the responsible nurse was fired and that she decided not to take any further action. Like many Canadians, he said he had a great deference to our health care system and, at the time, was reluctant to criticize or report it. "It is deeply troubling and deeply disturbing to me how broken this part of our health care system is and that I couldn't even protect my own mother," he said.
Dr. Bartlett had done strict due diligence before putting her mother, an Italian immigrant daughter who loved to cook her special dumplings for her two granddaughters, at Herron. She visited half a dozen nursing homes and interviewed Herron's medical staff. She even consulted a specialist in home placement for the elderly. In the end, she settled on Herron, who charged her mother $ 6,500 a month. Dr. Bartlett was originally impressed by his diligent staff and the services that included a beauty salon.
Today, Dr. Bartlett regrets that even her extensive investigation has not revealed the criminal record of the residence's owner, Samir Chowieri, who in the 1980s served 15 months in prison for drug trafficking and had been convicted of fraud. Later, one of his retirement homes was the subject of a money laundering investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. "If some of this criminality had been exposed, I would never have put my mother there," he told me.
But there was a reason for the lack of a paper trail: In 2014, Mr. Chowieri succeeded in obtaining a pardon and his criminal record was removed. The Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault this week said it was "unacceptable,quot; for a person convicted of serious crimes to end up running a nursing home, and asked why there were rigorous background checks for employees of long-term care facilities in Quebec, but not for the owners.
Dr. Bartlett said that while her mother's care had initially been satisfactory, conditions at the residence deteriorated as the owners embarked on an aggressive cost reduction and struggled to find qualified personnel.
She attributed the recent 31 deaths to the fact that when Covid-19 spread and the residence was closed, family members of families were unable to visit and act as advocates for their loved ones. That, in turn, helped create a "perfect storm of abandonment," when overburdened and exhausted health workers, fearful of the virus and without sufficient protective equipment, fled.
However, Dr. Bartlett said it was hard to imagine that the body bags leaving the residence did not raise alarms earlier. "Why didn't anybody scream at full speed?" she asked.
Katasa, the company that owns the Herron, denied negligence at the residence and blamed the regional health authority for failing to heed its requests for help. In an email on Friday, he said that most of the deaths occurred after the authority took up residence on trust in late March.
Several families who had relatives in the Herron told me in interviews that medical personnel were much more attentive when family members were present in the building and were able to control things like their parents' medications and personal hygiene. Being there also allowed them to regain some of the slack from the overwhelmed workers.
Peter Wheeland had his two parents at Herron for several years until he recently transferred his father, who suffered from vascular dementia, to another facility. Her father died in April after contracting coronavirus. She told me that during the recent staff shortage, her mother, Connie Wheeland, 87, had received a tray of food from a sympathetic neighbor who has since tested positive for Covid-19.
Wheeland said he had been so frustrated by Herron's refusal to test the virus for his mother, and so fearful for her health, that he removed her from the house last week.
"Leaving older people in these homes and separating them from families is like locking them in a cage with the disease and letting them die," he said.
