Shocking coronavirus deaths in Canadian long-term care homes

Dr. Bartlett had done strict due diligence before putting her mother, an Italian immigrant daughter who loved to cook her special dumplings for her two granddaughters, at Herron. She visited half a dozen nursing homes and interviewed Herron's medical staff. She even consulted a specialist in home placement for the elderly. In the end, she settled on Herron, who charged her mother $ 6,500 a month. Dr. Bartlett was originally impressed by his diligent staff and the services that included a beauty salon.

Today, Dr. Bartlett regrets that even her extensive investigation has not revealed the criminal record of the residence's owner, Samir Chowieri, who in the 1980s served 15 months in prison for drug trafficking and had been convicted of fraud. Later, one of his retirement homes was the subject of a money laundering investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. "If some of this criminality had been exposed, I would never have put my mother there," he told me.

But there was a reason for the lack of a paper trail: In 2014, Mr. Chowieri succeeded in obtaining a pardon and his criminal record was removed. The Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault this week said it was "unacceptable,quot; for a person convicted of serious crimes to end up running a nursing home, and asked why there were rigorous background checks for employees of long-term care facilities in Quebec, but not for the owners.

Dr. Bartlett said that while her mother's care had initially been satisfactory, conditions at the residence deteriorated as the owners embarked on an aggressive cost reduction and struggled to find qualified personnel.

She attributed the recent 31 deaths to the fact that when Covid-19 spread and the residence was closed, family members of families were unable to visit and act as advocates for their loved ones. That, in turn, helped create a "perfect storm of abandonment," when overburdened and exhausted health workers, fearful of the virus and without sufficient protective equipment, fled.

However, Dr. Bartlett said it was hard to imagine that the body bags leaving the residence did not raise alarms earlier. "Why didn't anybody scream at full speed?" she asked.