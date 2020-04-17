Shanaya Kapoor sends virtual hugs to Bff Ananya Panday in the middle of the shutdown

Since we are all quarantined at home due to Covid – 19, the only way to stay connected to our loved ones is through video calls and social media. Doing exactly the same thing and sending love to her childhood best friend is Shanaya Kapoor. Giving us great friendship goals, this time Shanaya sent virtual hugs to Bff Ananya Panday.

Shanaya shared an adorable throwback image on her Instagram story, where the two can be seen holding each other. With a big smile on their faces, this image transports you to their beautiful childhood days. Sharing the same, Shanaya wrote about her story, "Social distancing. Virtual hugs."

Check it out here.

Having grown up together, Shanaya and Ananya are known to share a close bond. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also the girls' best friend.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen soon at Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The romantic action drama is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra