Shakespeare in the Park Summer season canceled due to COVID-19 – Deadline

New York's Public Theater canceled this year's free season Shakespeare in the Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first summer in 58 years that the Delacorte Theater in Central Park will remain dark.

The 2020 summer season will include a production of Ricardo II, directed by Saheem Ali, and a return of four engagements by Shaina Taub and the popular and critically acclaimed 2017 musical adaptation of Laurie Woolery To your taste.

"While our stages will remain dark," The Public said in a seven-tweet statement, "Our commitment to our mission will burn more than ever. Our promise to you is that we will continue to work tirelessly to bring you the glorious work of our amazing artists."

The Public also canceled performances in its Lower Manhattan multiplex theater until August 31, including the play by Erika Dickerson-Despenza Cullud Wattah and all performances at the adjacent Joe's Pub.

According to Playbill, the public has suspended 70 percent of permanent full-time staff, and senior managers have suffered significant pay cuts.

