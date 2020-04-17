Shahs of Sunset's Ali files restraining order against Reza

Pray Farahan faces more legal drama than a Shahs of Sunset co-star.

Ali Ashouri filed a request for a restraining order against Farahan in a Los Angeles court Thursday, citing the prevention of civil harassment, confirms E! News.

The reality show personality exclusively tells us that he is seeking protection from Farahan because of an altercation between the two that took place this season of Shahs.

The cameras were rolling when Ashouri charged Farahan's husband, Adam Neely, to send you sexually explicit text messages and photos. During the confrontation, which took place in a restaurant, Farahan threw a drink at Ashouri and said, "Are you crazy? Do you think you're going to come here and tell me that my husband sexually harassed you? It drives me crazy. If you say & # 39; harassment & # 39; once again, next week I will leave you at the king's house ".

Since the incident, Ashouri says Farahan has continued to threaten him on social media.