Shahs of Sunset's Ali files restraining order against Reza

Ali Ashouri instagram, Jim Spellman / Getty Images
Pray Farahan faces more legal drama than a Shahs of Sunset co-star.
Ali Ashouri filed a request for a restraining order against Farahan in a Los Angeles court Thursday, citing the prevention of civil harassment, confirms E! News.
The reality show personality exclusively tells us that he is seeking protection from Farahan because of an altercation between the two that took place this season of Shahs.
The cameras were rolling when Ashouri charged Farahan's husband, Adam Neely, to send you sexually explicit text messages and photos. During the confrontation, which took place in a restaurant, Farahan threw a drink at Ashouri and said, "Are you crazy? Do you think you're going to come here and tell me that my husband sexually harassed you? It drives me crazy. If you say & # 39; harassment & # 39; once again, next week I will leave you at the king's house ".
Since the incident, Ashouri says Farahan has continued to threaten him on social media.
Bravo fans know that Reza believed the allegations were falsely fabricated by Merces "MJ,quot; Javid to create conflict in her and Adam's marriage, but Ashouri says the restraining order is unrelated to the highly publicized drama between Reza, MJ, and her husband Tommy Feight.
"I want this to be a lesson that you can't go attacking people and then keep others like Tommy on a different level," he shares with E! Exclusive news. "I just want him to be responsible for his actions. This has nothing to do with MJ. This has to do with how Reza continues to treat me."
However, a source close to Farahan tells E! The news that he rejected the restraining order as "ridiculous."
"There is no need to file any protection order in court because Reza wants nothing to do with Ali, let alone be close to him," the source explains.
In fact, Farahan has said that Ali's claims are the reason for the disappearance of his long-standing friendship with MJ.
Last October, Farahan was granted a 3-year restraining order against MJ's husband, Tommy, after he was charged with trespassing and destroying Farahan's property. Feight pleads not guilty in the case, which is still ongoing.
Farahan's representative declined to comment on the matter.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
—Report by Spencer Lubitz
%MINIFYHTMLf56d5a2e64e2442830eb55c847db75a512%