Shahs Of Sunset: Ali Ashouri Files Restraining Order Against Reza Farahan!

Ali Ashouri caused trouble this Shahs of Sunset season when he spread the rumor that Reza Farahan's husband was playing Jenga naked while he was away. Now, Destiney Rose's friend has issued a restraining order on Reza.

The last time viewers saw Ali was when Farahan had an argument that turned violent on him in a session where Ashouri printed receipts that Reza's boyfriend was inappropriate.

Apparently, that's also the last time Reza saw Ali as well, making the restraining order confusing.

On Thursday, Ashouri cited preventing civil harassment in his protection order against Bravolebrity, which he says has continued to threaten off camera since the incident.

He said to E! Online: want I want this to be a lesson that you can't go attacking people and then keeping others like Tommy to a different standard. I just want him to be responsible for his actions. This has nothing to do with MJ. This has to do with how Reza continues to treat me. "

However, a source close to the situation told US Weekly that Ali is not even on Reza's radar.

Za Reza hasn't spoken to Ali since what aired on the show, and that was recorded about eight months ago, a year ago. This is quite unwarranted and feels like Ali's ploy to appear on the show. It is a ridiculous and very ridiculous attempt. You don't need a restraining order to keep Reza away. Reza doesn't want to be around Ali. "

Co-star Mike Shouhed also confirmed to the magazine that Ali may be doing it for attention.

‘I heard that Ali and (the founder of the Fyre Festival) Billy McFarland are good friends. Billy told Ali there is no such thing as bad publicity and take every opportunity you can to get "fame,quot;, so Ali did and this was the result. In my opinion, the boy needs a hug but not from me. "

Ad

What do you think about this incident?



Post views:

0 0