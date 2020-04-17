Shahs of Sunset & # 39; Ali Ashouri files restraining order against Reza Farahan

By
Bradley Lamb
Sunset Star's new Shahs Ali Ashouri has filed a restraining order against cast member Reza Farahan after the aftermath of the Jenga nude incident.

A friend of the show, Ali, reportedly told (Destiney) that Reza's husband Adam was sending him explicit text messages. He also allegedly spread rumors that Adam played Jenga naked at Reza's house with other men while Reza was traveling.

