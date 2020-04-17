Shahs of Sunset & # 39; Ali Ashouri files restraining order against Reza Farahan

Sunset Star's new Shahs Ali Ashouri has filed a restraining order against cast member Reza Farahan after the aftermath of the Jenga nude incident.

A friend of the show, Ali, reportedly told (Destiney) that Reza's husband Adam was sending him explicit text messages. He also allegedly spread rumors that Adam played Jenga naked at Reza's house with other men while Reza was traveling.

"At first, it was obviously just a friendly conversation back and forth," Ali of Adam told Too Fab. "He was sending me memes and just pranks. At first it was fun, he responded. It was something that was normal. And then it became more sexually explicit, the content became more aggressive and it became more personal."

He continued: "I was using these memes and sex porn and the links he was sending me to demean myself, make fun of me, call me by all kinds of different names."

Reza even had a fight with her childhood best friend, MJ Javid, after her name got into disaster. Ali and Destiney have publicly exchanged insults, but it is still unclear exactly why Ali brought the order against Reza, perhaps it will all come to light as the season unfolds.