Shah Rukh Khan urges people to donate for stray animals

Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood star who has always been at the forefront when it comes to helping the people of our country. With the coronavirus pandemic in the world, King Khan decides to give up his four-story office building to be used as a quarantine center and used by the BMC and Mumbai police. The actor also contributed to Narendra Modi's PM CARES fund along with six other non-profit organizations. â € ¨

Today, Shah Rukh Khan went to social media and shared a message to raise awareness about another important issue in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, he wrote: "As the world faces the COVID-19 outbreak, we must not forget the voiceless. Let us make sure that abandoned and abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion." Take a look at the tweet below.

As the world faces the COVID-19 outbreak, we must not forget the voiceless. Let's make sure stray and abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help @amtmindia via

https://t.co/IoZC3Y1mcI – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2020

With everyone locked up in their own homes, we must realize that stray animals are left unattended by anyone. We are sure that this gesture by King Khan will make people intervene in this cause.

Shah Rukh Khan also agreed to participate in the WHO World Fundraising Concert which also features artists such as Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, among others.