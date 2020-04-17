Sex Education Season 3 launch delayed as UK government extends blockade – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Sex education It is one of the latest UK dramas to be caught in the coronavirus crisis after the government extinguished any lingering hopes that the outbreaks will resume soon by extending the blockade on Thursday.

Deadline understands that Eleven Film was due to start production on the Netflix drama in Wales in May, but the plans have to be changed amid stringent social distancing measures that span at least another three weeks.

While the delay isn't a big surprise, it underscores the chaos that's brewing on production schedules around the world, with shows that might have hoped to dodge the crisis now caught in the eye of the storm.

Netflix has had several UK productions hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably The Wizard, which closed on March 16. Left Bank Pictures Drama The crown I only managed to finish before closing.

The transmitter is understood to be working with internal and external producers to devise a plan to safely resume production, but without a clear UK government exit strategy, there is no certainty as to when the cameras may start rolling again in the industry .

Deadline understands that there are now question marks about a number of other high-profile British dramas that were due to start filming in the coming weeks. These include season 6 of the Starz show stranger, made by Left Bank, and LandscapersOlivia Colman's HBO and Sky crime drama produced by Sister Pictures. Season 2 of Sky's David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence It was also due to go into production imminently. This is in addition to programs that include Peaky Blinders, Duty fulfillment and Call the midwife, which were among the first wave of outbreaks to be stopped.

This week's Up News Info highlighted the huge logistical challenges involved in reopening Hollywood, and UK producers are said to be trying to solve similar problems. American producers are considering measures including daily cleanings, mass testing, hygiene training, and special protections for actors to safely resume filming. And since insurance is unlikely to protect against the coronavirus, the studies are also considering liability exemptions for crew and talent.