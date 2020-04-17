Seven COVID-19 deaths at the Actors Fund Home in New Jersey; 11 Other residents test positive – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Actors Fund Home residents in New Jersey have died from COVID-19 and 11 others have tested positive for the virus, according to officials from the entertainment industry retirement home. With 116 residents, the Englewood, NJ home is at one of the country's hot spots for coronavirus.

The first coronavirus-related death at the facility was recorded on April 10.

Between 35 and 40 staff members, mostly caregivers, have also tested positive or show symptoms and are under quarantine due to their direct exposure to positive residents. However, no staff member has died.

"This has been extremely difficult for our entire team," Jordan Strohl, administrator of the retirement home, told Deadline. “We do everything we can to care for our residents and ensure they receive quality care. Having a virus like this enters the facility and affects residents and the home has been devastating. ”

In his latest update for family members, Strohl wrote: “As of today, Friday, April 17, 2020, we continue to do more testing and address the needs of residents showing signs or symptoms of Covid-19. Currently, we have 11 positive residents, 10 negative residents and we have two pending test results. Unfortunately, two of our positive early week residents passed away last night. This brings our total loss of COVID-19 residents to seven residents. "

He added: “The Actors Fund team is fighting tirelessly against this virus. Some staff members who had been ill recovered and returned to work. And we expect to see more staff recoveries over the weekend and until next week. "

Initially, the house took extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, closed the facility, and created a COVID-19 wing with airlocks at each end, even before New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered the "stay at home "on March 21. . It has now established a second wing for COVID-19 patients only.

"The most important thing is hypervigilance, making sure to monitor our residents in terms of changes and conditions," Strohl told Deadline, noting that employees are and have been fully equipped with personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves and facial protectors.

"Our wonderful nursing and medical department closely monitor residents," she told family members. “Right now, I am pleased to report that we are seeing fewer residents showing signs or symptoms of the virus. In fact, the number of residents we've been monitoring and being screened has continued to decline as the week wore on – the curve is flattening!

"I am personally in the building every day, and yes, the days are long and the weeks longer, but my team is doing everything possible to keep residents safe," he wrote. “We have lost seven residents, which is simply seven too many. But we are cautiously optimistic that things are beginning to change. Seeing residents and staff overcome this disease has been incredibly encouraging and has given the rest of the team the hope they needed. ”

On the west coast, the Motion Picture & Television Fund's skilled nursing home in Woodland Hills has lost four residents to the virus.