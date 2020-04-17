Seth Meyers Attacks President Trump's Pandemic Actions – Deadline

Seth Meyers, who used to be a Saturday night live The comedian, before becoming a political commentator, examined President Donald Trump's desire to reopen the country tonight in his "A Closer Look" segment.

Meyers said during the monologue that the President wants to reopen "despite the advice of the experts and the lack of power to do so."

He also cited Trump's previous praises to Chinese Secretary General Xi Jinping, noting: "Trump wants us to forget all of that now. He has the memory of a weed-smoking goldfish."

That was one of the jokes. Look at the rest above.

Late night with Seth Meyers is supporting City Harvest to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization, working to end hunger in all of its communities by rescuing 66 million pounds of food each year and delivering it, free of charge, to hundreds of pantries of food, soup kitchens and other community partners in five municipalities. . You can donate here.