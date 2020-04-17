Sequel below original – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Universal / lighting

The sequel, along with Godzilla: king of the monsters and Dark fenix, It was part of a series of franchises that melted at the box office last summer in the wake of Disney. Avengers Endgame, even though this follow-up to Illumination came six weeks after the Disney / Marvel show and before the sequel to the other Disney event Toy Story 4. After the first Pets in 2016 he released the best opening of all time for a franchise-free movie with $ 104.3 million, Pets 2 It debuted 55% less with $ 46.6 million (and without a national projection of $ 60 million). The national results for the sequel also decreased, by 57%, from the first with $ 158.8M, and 51% worldwide with a final cume of $ 430M. Lighting, with its My favorite villain films, has published increasingly strong results (Minions cleared more than half a trillion winnings in our 2015 tournament), but this was a disappointment when it came to Pets brand despite the fact that it got the same CinemaScore from the public as the first with an A-, and overall great 4 1/2 star audience ratings on PostTrak. Miss part here depended on Pets 2 without distinguishing himself enough in his sale of the first film. It also leaned toward younger children, as 33% of the crowd was under 10 years old compared to the 10-12 set which only appeared in 13%.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

In spite of Pets 2 By not reaching the first film, the good news is that it made a profit, in large part due to the economic production cost associated with the Lighting films, which is at $ 80 million. Stakes are typically lower in animated movies than in live-action event movies, and here they were $ 20 million. Revenue, including global home entertainment and television, totaled $ 393 million, and against total costs of $ 275 million, The Secret Life of Pets 2 it becomes the first title in our tournament to earn over $ 100 million with $ 118 million in winnings.