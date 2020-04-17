Seinfeld inspired too hot to handle?

We have Seinfeld Thank for Too hot to handle? More or less.

Too hot to handle, Netflix's latest reality series, features sexy singles kidnapped along with their eyes on a $ 100,000 prize. In a twist to the typical dating reality show, contestants on Too Hot to Handle were unable to connect in any way or risked losing the prize money.

Laura Gibson, creative director of Talkback, the producer behind the series, told Deadline the classic Seinfeld The episode "The Contest,quot; was a lifelong favorite. In the episode, Jerry (Jerry seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) everyone participates in a contest to determine who can last the longest without masturbating.