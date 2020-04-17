Seinfeld inspired too hot to handle?

We have Seinfeld Thank for Too hot to handle? More or less.
Too hot to handle, Netflix's latest reality series, features sexy singles kidnapped along with their eyes on a $ 100,000 prize. In a twist to the typical dating reality show, contestants on Too Hot to Handle were unable to connect in any way or risked losing the prize money.
Laura Gibson, creative director of Talkback, the producer behind the series, told Deadline the classic Seinfeld The episode "The Contest,quot; was a lifelong favorite. In the episode, Jerry (Jerry seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) everyone participates in a contest to determine who can last the longest without masturbating.
"One of my favorite shows is Seinfeld and my favorite episode is‘ The Contest. " I thought there was a show on this. It was that combined with the fact that one of my friends was on Tinder at the time and she showed me an exchange with a guy and in two messages he sent her a picture of cock. This is what dating is today, "Gibson told Deadline." So, we have to go out and help people. I thought: 'Wouldn't it be interesting to do a reality show in which instead of trying to get all these attractive people to join each other, why don't we try and make them not get together. Which is sexier than not being able to have sex, nothing drives you crazier than that. "
The show sent singles from around the world to an exotic Mexican location with an A.I. Hostess, Lana, to tell you what's going on.
All episodes of the first season of Too hot to handle They are now streaming on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTML540ce265ee8231a305fb434de87e42ad12%