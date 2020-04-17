See Gary Janetti's Prince George addressing the world about the coronavirus

You don't have to wait until 2021 to meet Gary Janetti& # 39; s Prince george parody.

The veteran Will and grace and Family man the writer took to Instagram to share a message from "Prince George," the character he will play in the upcoming HBO animated series Max. Prince.

"Hi guys, it's me, Prince George. I thought I'd show you everything I'm doing right, sing‘ Just imagine. " I was just kidding, I was just kidding. So be out of touch. Cringe! I'm right? Anyway, I know that self-isolation is difficult and we're all sick of being trapped in the same 775 rooms, or, you know, studio apartment, it's different for everyone, "says Prince George of Janetti in the following Instagram post.