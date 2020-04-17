See Gary Janetti's Prince George addressing the world about the coronavirus

You don't have to wait until 2021 to meet Gary Janetti& # 39; s Prince george parody.
The veteran Will and grace and Family man the writer took to Instagram to share a message from "Prince George," the character he will play in the upcoming HBO animated series Max. Prince.
"Hi guys, it's me, Prince George. I thought I'd show you everything I'm doing right, sing‘ Just imagine. " I was just kidding, I was just kidding. So be out of touch. Cringe! I'm right? Anyway, I know that self-isolation is difficult and we're all sick of being trapped in the same 775 rooms, or, you know, studio apartment, it's different for everyone, "says Prince George of Janetti in the following Instagram post.
The lively Prince George encourages everyone to keep making their exercise videos and cooking tutorials, stay positive, and be nice to their staff. "They are doing the best they can, even though the king's lunch sucked today," says the cartoon Prince George.
See it below.
Prince George's address comes a week later Queen Elizabeth II He addressed the United Kingdom on the spread of the coronavirus.
Janetti has followed up on Prince George's memes on her Instagram and in January 2020, HBO Max announced that they would serve as inspiration for a new animated series about the royal family.
"I am excited to work on HBO Max and bring you another series about a family that is relentlessly fighting for the throne," Janetti said in a statement.
Janetti created the upcoming animated series and will provide the voice for the main character. The cast also includes Orlando Bloom how Prince harry, Condola Rashad how Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch how Kate Middleton, Tom hollander as both Prince philip and Prince carlos, Alan Cumming like George Owen's butler, Frances De La Tour like Queen Elizabeth II, and Iwan Rheon how Prince william.
"We are so excited to bring the world Gary created on Instagram to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what their Instagram fans already know: that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet." Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what Gary does with a larger canvas to paint than just a 1: 1 square."
