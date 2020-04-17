Sebastian Vettel talks about Ferrari and pays tribute to Sir Stirling Moss







Sebastian Vettel believes that the forced stoppage of Formula 1 will give himself and Ferrari the opportunity to "cover the ground,quot; with their contractual talks.

Vettel, the four-time champion who endured a disappointing 2019 season with Scuderia, sees his current contract expire later this year.

But while Ferrari has teamed up with several other drivers to partner with Charles Leclerc, including Lewis Hamilton, it appears they will keep Vettel, who admits there is now plenty of time to negotiate with the campaign delayed until at least the end of June due to the crisis in the coronavirus.

"We still have more time in the coming weeks, so it seems the first Grand Prix is ​​not expected for a while unfortunately," Vettel told Craig Slater of Sky Sports News.

"It sure will give us more time to cover the ground right now."

Vettel added: "There is a possibility that we will have to make a decision before the first race. We will make progress, but I don't think there is a real timeline."

"Whether that is before the first race or not depends on when we have that first race."

The 2020 season, depending on whether it starts and when it starts, could go on until early 2021 to fit into more races, though there is no indication of what will happen to drivers who see their contracts expire before that.

Shortened F1 season still worthy of championship

The last plans discussed for the 2020 campaign focus on starting the season in Austria in early July, followed by two races at Silverstone, although the season schedule is still very much up in the air.

F1 is still waiting 18 races, but Vettel said that even if there are fewer races than that, it would be no less special to win a championship.

46:06 How does an F1 driver spend his time at home? And could the 2020 season start in Austria behind closed doors? McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and Red Bull boss Christian Horner join Jenson Button, Ted Kravitz and Simon Lazenby in the latest Sky F1 Vodca How does an F1 driver spend his time at home? And could the 2020 season start in Austria behind closed doors? McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and Red Bull boss Christian Horner join Jenson Button, Ted Kravitz and Simon Lazenby in the latest Sky F1 Vodca

"A season is a season, whether it's 10, 20 or 25 races," he explained. "So you still have to be the most consistent with the fewest runs, and each run is more important."

"But in the end the championship would still be the championship. It is still a long way, a single race weekend is a long way, so with 10 races there would still be a lot to do."

Vettel: No one can compare to Moss

Vettel also paid a well-deserved tribute to Sir Stirling Moss, the legendary F1 driver who passed away earlier this week at the age of 90.

"(He is a) great person and obviously a very, very good racing driver," added Vettel. "He will always be remembered as one of the best drivers in Formula 1."

"If you look at F1 alone, he didn't win the world championship, but he definitely deserved to do it, and he had a lot of very good races outside of F1. I think he accomplished almost everything you can achieve. There aren't many that can compare to him.

"I think what really holds true is the fact that he was such a charismatic guy, a good person and a true gentleman. I'm sure we will miss him."