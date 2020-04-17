Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan take the Sibling Challenge with Amrita Singh

Ibrahim Ali Khan may not be an actor yet, but his Tik Tok game is so strong that it gives his sister Sara Ali Khan stiff competition on social media. The two are constantly playing and making fun videos with each other.

Since the brothers are locked up with their mother, Amrita Singh, they managed to get her to join in for a Tik Tok cook video. Taking the challenge from the brothers, the three answer some fun but confessional questions about Sara and Ibrahim. From who was better in the studies to who would be arrested, Amrita Singh had the best answers to the questions.

Watch the video below and discover some secrets of these Khan brothers.