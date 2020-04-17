San Diego Comic-Con canceled for the first time in 50 years due to coronavirus

Comic Con organizers have also rescheduled WonderCon Anaheim, which will run from April 10 to 12 in the San Francisco Bay area, until March 2021.

Up News Info –

Comic-Con in San Diego, California has been scrapped for the first time in 50 years.

Current concerns about the coronavirus have prompted organizers to announce that there will be no convention this year.

The event will return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22 to 25, 2021.

<br />

Meanwhile, WonderCon Anaheim, which took place last weekend (April 10-12), has been rescheduled for March 2021.