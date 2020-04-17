Samsung's new TV packaging can be recycled to make a cat house

TVs are big items, and they come with a lot of packaging. Wouldn't it be nice if you could use that packaging for something like, I don't know, a cat house? Also, I guess, bins for books or DVDs or whatever. But especially a cat house. Look at that cat house!

Samsung has announced that its Lifestyle TVs will now come with what it calls "eco-packaging,quot; as part of an initiative to reduce its environmental footprint. Those TVs include The Serif (the one with a shelf), The Frame (the one that looks like a big painting), and The Sero (the one that spins).

The idea is that once you have assembled your TV, you can use the box to create other household items. (For example, a cat house). The packaging is made of corrugated cardboard and has a dot matrix design to guide its cutting and folding. It also ships with an assembly guide.

As you can see above, the furniture that Samsung has created doesn't look bad at all. If I tried to do them, they would probably look like a second grader's homework assignment. But if you, unlike me, have competent motor skills and some artistic sensitivity, it could be a fun project for rainy days.

That said, the accessories appear to be designed to present the front and center of the Samsung brand. If you want to display them in your home without providing The Serif free product placement, you may want to pick up some spray paint.