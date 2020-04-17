Sam Smith going into self-isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Stay With Me & # 39; He claims he contracted the coronavirus before the UK shutdown despite never being tested after it apparently showed symptoms.

Sam smith He claims to have contracted the coronavirus two weeks before the UK blockade began.

The pop star's sister exhibited symptoms and in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the "Stay With Me" singer, who refuses to comply with gender norms, insists that they contracted the infection, despite that Sam was never tested.

"I know I have it, 100 percent have it," says Smith. "I'm going to assume I did it because everything I read pointed it out entirely."

"I think I definitely had it. And then, as soon as I had it, my sister, five days after me, started having the same symptoms that live with me."

The couple then self-isolated for three weeks to make sure they were free of the virus.

"It was clear," adds Sam. "Because I have an older nan (grandmother) and stuff, we didn't want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the UK really hit. Well, I think I do. I don't have 100 percent know, but I understood it and then, as everyone was really locked up, that's when I got over it, luckily. "