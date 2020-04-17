Sam Heughan talks about years of harassment and harassment

Sam Heughan He is no longer silent.

the stranger Star went to Twitter in the early hours of Friday with a lengthy statement revealing years of "constant harassment, harassment, harassment, and false narrative,quot; that he has faced privately.

"After the last 6 years of constant harassment, bullying, harassment and false narrative, I am lost, upset, hurt and I have to speak. It is affecting my life, my mental state and it is a daily concern," the actor began in his speech. . Note. "My co-stars, friends, family, myself, in fact, anyone with whom I am associated, has been subjected to personal insults, shame, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information, and vile and false narratives. Never I've talked about it because I believe in humanity and I've always hoped that these thugs just disappear. "

"I cannot give more details for continued legal reasons," he said, "but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better."

The actor continued, "Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet gay, trying to cheat or exhort fans for money, and ignoring Covid's advice. I have done no (sic) from the above. I'm a normal boy and nothing like the characters I play. "