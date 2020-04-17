Sam Heughan talks about years of harassment and harassment

Sam Heughan He is no longer silent.
the stranger Star went to Twitter in the early hours of Friday with a lengthy statement revealing years of "constant harassment, harassment, harassment, and false narrative,quot; that he has faced privately.
"After the last 6 years of constant harassment, bullying, harassment and false narrative, I am lost, upset, hurt and I have to speak. It is affecting my life, my mental state and it is a daily concern," the actor began in his speech. . Note. "My co-stars, friends, family, myself, in fact, anyone with whom I am associated, has been subjected to personal insults, shame, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information, and vile and false narratives. Never I've talked about it because I believe in humanity and I've always hoped that these thugs just disappear. "
"I cannot give more details for continued legal reasons," he said, "but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better."
The actor continued, "Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet gay, trying to cheat or exhort fans for money, and ignoring Covid's advice. I have done no (sic) from the above. I'm a normal boy and nothing like the characters I play. "
The 39-year-old native of Scotland explained that he is currently isolating himself in Hawaii, where he was before travel was banned during the current coronavirus pandemic. "None of us knew how bad things would get, but as the situation worsened, on the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to stay in a safe environment," Heughan explained. "It was a good decision. I am safe, isolated, without putting anyone at risk and I am not a burden on the locals. Several told me that they are desperate to sell their products (since hotels and restaurants are now closed). We have no he has been asked to leave. "
He further said he is nervous about taking multiple flights and spending more than 20 hours flying to return to the UK and return to a city after being ill for three months.
When the star wrapped up his message, he wrote: "These thugs have created a false narrative, shared private information, and abused my loved ones and me, constantly for the past six years on blogs and SM. I will not entertain him anymore and I am blocking anyone who writes something defamatory or abusive. Sending articles or harassing my private accommodation, they have harassed my coworkers and have constantly tried to hack our email and personal accounts. I am very sorry for this. "
The actor thanked fans for their support and noted that he has tried to use his public platform to give charities a voice in this difficult time, as well as "a little entertainment or slight relief." "For those who are still unhappy, I suggest you stop following," he wrote. "To all the fans who have supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU. I am very grateful from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and be kind to yourself and others. There is much more to worry about. Right now . "
