Sam Heughan & # 39; So hurt & # 39; for years of & # 39; constant bullying, harassment, harassment and false narrative & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

In a passionate Twitter statement, Jamie Fraser of & # 39; Outlander & # 39; de Starz affirms that he has to speak, since the torment & # 39; affects his life and mental state & # 39; and it's a daily concern.

Up News Info –

Scottish actor Sam Heughan He criticized online trolls in a passionate letter saying six years of "constant bullying, harassment, bullying, and false narrative."

The 39-year-old man "stranger"Star is fed up with the fake stories that have been made up about him, and while he expected the thugs to" just walk away, "he now addressed the torment in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

"After the last 6 years of constant harassment, bullying, harassment, and false narrative, I am lost, upset, hurt, and have to talk. It is affecting my life, my mental state, and it is a daily concern," he began. "Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet gay, trying to cheat or exhort fans for money, and ignoring Covid's advice. I have failed (sic) of the above." .

Sam explained that he is currently isolating himself in Hawaii as he was there before the travel ban, and he is too nervous to fly home to the UK amid the pandemic, especially since he was sick three months ago .

"These thugs have created a false narrative, shared private information, and abused my loved ones and me, consistently for the past six years on blogs and SM (social media)," he continued. "I will not entertain him any longer and I am blocking anyone who writes something defamatory or abusive."

"By submitting articles or harassing my private accommodation, they have harassed my coworkers and constantly tried to hack our email and personal accounts. I am very sorry about this," said Sam.

Closing the statement, Sam implored the trolls to simply stop following him and stop commenting on his actions, and thanked those who have continuously supported him through difficult times.

"To all the fans who have supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU" "The spy who left me"Star finished". I am so grateful from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and be kind to yourself and to others. There is much more to worry about right now. "