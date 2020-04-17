Safaree reveals her new daddy quarantine life

Safaree is at home these days like most people, and has been keeping fans updated on her social media account with various photos and videos of her quarantine activity. He also highlighted what this daily life consists of while at home.

Look at his photo in the backyard and the message he had for his fans.

‘My life consists of Fitness Family only fans 😂 and working on my future endeavors. We have something special on the way, stay tuned‼ ️ 💪🏾 hit @confusedmuscles for 1 of these tops 💪🏾💪🏾 click my bio link & # 39; & # 39 ;, Safaree told her fans.

Someone was very curious about Safaree's food and asked: Eso Is that cornmeal porridge? @safaree ", and Erica Mena's husband answered with,quot; yes ".

Another fan noted that ‘Tank top makes you stronger 💪🏾’ and someone else also commented on the food: ‘You and Erica are motivating me to have a good physical life! Is it oatmeal?

A follower believes that this food is not what Safaree should be eating and said: "Erica is not feeding you well @safaree,quot;.

Someone else wrote: ‘Wondering why celebrities only respond to negativity. Hello @safaree @iamerica_mena God bless you both. And the beautiful baby, we still have to see her. "

Another follower said, "That's Dad's new life that made you look rough but happy at the same time if that makes sense." My husband looked the same 2 and a half years ago hahaha … @safaree ".

Another fan talked about Safaree and Erica as a couple: "You and Miss Mena are amazing together, keep working well, Safaree."

Safaree might have surprised some fans when she revealed not too long ago that she created an OnlyFans page.

When Safaree revealed it, some of his followers were upset and said that he is a married man, and that he shouldn't be doing this.



