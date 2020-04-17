Safaree is criticized for not bonding enough with his daughter and Erica Mena's during quarantine: watch the video that sparked criticism

Safaree is spending her time at home these days and has been posting all kinds of videos to keep fans up to date on what she has been doing at home during the quarantine. In one of his latest videos, he shows off some sneakers and the message he sent sparked a massive backlash from his followers.

‘Sneaker Talk with the specialist. Eing Being cooped up around the house has made me pay more attention to sneakers 😡😡 these adapters are fiery, and I've never heard of them until now! Sorry if I'm late 🌍 @nike 💪🏾😑😑 ’Safaree captioned the video she shared on her social media account.

A follower said: ‘How about LINKING with your daughter and wife instead of LOOK FOR SNEAKERS 🤷🏽‍♀️? Saying for a friend. "

Someone else posted this: ‘You should yell at Jacque that she is donating food in the Brownsville neighborhood, 22 million unemployed and you are falling behind. Now is not the time for that. "

Another commenter said, "Oh wow, I thought you were going to take the highest bidder and donate the money to the streets for food," and one fan wrote, "People hungry for brethren who are preparing." Come pay my rent for a couple of months, please "

Another follower said, "I was sure that when you opened that box there would be disposable cookware."

A follower asked Safaree: "How can I not see you in / in @majahhype sound clash? I loved the friendship they had. I hope you are still good?" He replied "@ sue24wong @majahhype is my brother, we talk all the time in real life "and the fan said:" Glad to hear it. It appears then. I know how much you love music and your culture. I was worried for a minute. ❣ '

Ad

Previously, Safaree highlighted what this everyday life consists of while at home and of course his wife and daughter are included.



Post views:

0 0