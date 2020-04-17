Sabrina Ionescu and Kobe Bryant: a timeline of friendship between the great NBA and the Oregon superstar

It was natural for two of the best basketball players of their respective generations to meet. The friendship between Kobe Bryant and Sabrina Ionescu was born from their shared dream: to raise women's basketball to the national level.

Along the way, Ionescu befriended Kobe's daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, worked on her game with Kobe, and rose to college basketball stardom in Oregon. I would give Kobe credit for pushing her and for being in her life through her victories and defeats.

The deaths of Kobe and Gianna in January were devastating to the world, and especially to Ionescu. Then, as the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) spread around the world, her dreams of taking Oregon to a national championship faded along with the 2020 NCAA Women's Tournament. Without Kobe or basketball, Ionescu told Bleacher Report, she felt lost. But even through pain, she knew Kobe would always be with her.

Here's a look at the moments between Kobe and Ionescu that cemented a friendship:

January 11, 2019: Ionescu meets Bryant

Ionescu and Bryant met after "The Black Mamba,quot; attended the Oregon game at USC, a 95-53 victory for the Ducks. Bryant, along with his daughter Gigi and two of his teammates, sat on the court.

Ionescu, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, recalled that coaches told him there was a surprise for the day and that he thought Nike had shipped some new shoes. The game started, and Bryant entered with his daughter Gianna and two of his teammates.

"They sat next to the court, where my jaw dropped," Ionescu told the Times. "They watched the whole game. And that was the first time I met Kobe.

"He congratulated us on the victory that day and our season up to that point, but he said, and I will never forget, 'Don't shoot yourself in the foot'. He meant not settling, continuing to grind, control what you can. The national championship was not far off, and our goal was to win it all. "

Summer 2019: working with the Bryants

Ionescu worked with Gianna Bryant twice during the summer before the 2019-20 season, she even came to help Bryant train his team, the Mamba Ballers.

"Gigi had a large part of her father's skill set. You could tell how many hours they spent in the gym practicing her moves," Ionescu told the Times. "She was smiling all the time, but when it was time to play, she was ready to kill. Her behavior changed almost instantly when the whistle blew.

"If it represented the present of the women's game, Gigi was the future, and Kobe knew it."

Ducks 2019-20 season: Ionescu's friendship with Kobe grows

Bryant, Ionescu said, was not only aware of her place in basketball history, but also watched her games and kept in touch with her throughout the season.

"We kept in touch, always sending text messages, calls, visits to the game. I would drop a triple double and receive a message from him, 'Another double triple double I see you' with a flexible emoji," said Ionescu to the Times. "Another game, another text. & # 39; Me, Beast Mode & # 39; or & # 39; Easy Money & # 39 ;.

Ionescu also said that Bryant trained her on how to improve her level of play while reminding him.

"I felt some pressure at the beginning of the season, and he wrote to me, 'Be you, it's been good enough, and that will continue to be good enough,'" Ionescu told the Times. "He showed me his step back; he told me that if I could bring that to my game, it would all end for any defender who tried to protect me.

"He told me how high my bow should be in my shot, how to tilt my foot, which led to a kick. How much power to push." The actual sharpness occurs effortlessly, "he said."

January 26, 2020: Bryant helicopter crash

A helicopter crash in the early morning hours of January 26 killed Kobe and Gigi Bryant along with seven others who were with him in the vehicle. Later that day, Ionescu helped lead the Ducks to a 66-57 victory over rival Oregon State, shooting 6-for-17 from the field and connecting on all seven free throws by 19 points in the victory.

Ionescu made his first social media post about the deaths of Kobe and Gigi Bryant several days later.

I miss you more than I could express in words 💔 Kobe, thanks for being a light source in the middle of the dark. You were and always will be my sanctuary. You brought me the peace and guidance that I had been seeking and praying for so long. You were my mentor, idol, inspiration, and close friend. A part of me was lost on Sunday, a void that can never be filled, because you are one of one. You took me under your protection and believed in me more than I believed in myself. I only have one option. To live your legacy. Forever You will live forever through me and you will be watching me every step of the way, because you have the best seat in the house. I can still hear you say to me, "You know, real sharpness comes effortlessly," and that's a voice I'll never forget. I love you boss Always. Gigi, Alyssa and Pay Pay- Never stop shining your light! I was blessed to have been a part of your lives and inspire you, but now you inspire me. Keep working on those bridges that fade into the sky. RIP little mambas❤️🐍 I pray for all those who lost a loved one on Sunday, God heal your broken hearts🙏🏼 Legends never die! # mambamentality🐍 A post shared by Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i) in February 1, 2020 at 10:02 a.m. PST

In an interview with B / R, Ionescu said that this feeling was something that he could never get rid of.

"I think it will be one of those things that I always feel. I can still think about it at any time and cry," he told B / R. "I'm still not normal."

Ionescu revealed to the Times that he still sends messages to Bryant's phone as well.

"I still text him even though he's not here. Thanks for everything. The rest is for you. Rest easy, buddy." The last one I sent said, "I miss you, rest in peace, my dear friend."

February 24, 2020: Celebration of Bryant's life

Ionescu was one of the speakers at the Kobe Life Celebration, held at the Staples Center. In his speech, he detailed his friendship with the Lakers legend, his love for the game and his daughter, and his desire to expand the women's game.

"You have a lot to give to remain silent." That is what he said. That is what he believed. That is what he lived. Through Gigi, through me, through his investing in women's basketball. That was her next big act, a daddy girl.

"It may seem dark today. It was, in many ways, a radiant, radiant sun, fixed in the sky. I ask each one of you, all the girls, dad, all the humans here with a voice, a platform and a heart, not to let this sun go down. "

February 24, 2020: Sabrina's Story

After speaking at Bryant's celebration of life that morning, and battling the flu, Ionescu made history as the first NCAA player (male or female) to rack up 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in one run. He did so in the Ducks' 74-66 victory at No. 4 Stanford. Ionescu previously passed 2,000 points and 1,000 assist milestones, but entered the game nine rebounds below 1,000.

He made history with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

Ionescu also wore sneakers in memory of Kobe and Gigi.

Ionescu said it was special for her to reach the milestone on February 24 (2/24) in honor of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. Gigi was No. 2, while Kobe Bryant was No. 24 for half his career.

"That was for him," said Ionescu. "Doing it on 02/24/20 is huge. We had talked about that in the preseason. I really can't put it into words. He's looking down and very proud of me and really happy for this moment with my team."

Ionescu also secured his 26th triple-double in the fourth quarter when Oregon claimed the Pac-12 regular season title with victory. Ionescu finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

April 2020: Life After Bryant and College Basketball

Now beyond her college career, Ionescu is gearing up for the WNBA 2020 Draft, where she is widely projected to become No. 1 overall at New York Liberty.

That was an adjustment period for Ionescu, one in which he realized he would be fine with his support system. Still, he asked for a sign that he would be fine.

From his memory speech: