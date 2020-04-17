Ryan Tedder calls artists 'deaf in tone' for releasing new music during the Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The OneRepublic singer says it is callous and it is a bad time for musicians to release commercial songs while & # 39; people are dying & # 39; during the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Ryan Tedder it hit "deaf-pitch" artists who continue to release music during the coronavirus pandemic.

the A republic Star criticized those who have been releasing singles that are not raising money for charity in an interview with USA Today, admitting that while their band had planned to release a new single next month, May 2020, they revised the release date due to the world publication. health crisis

"No one can compete with the news cycle right now," he said. "We have this great album that we wanted to release in mid-May that we won't have now. It's a summer song, it's like The beach boysIt feels like a huge success, but I'm not going to do it in the middle of a pandemic. "

"I felt weird saying, 'Come buy my stuff, take a look at me.' Meanwhile, people are sick and dying. He's very deaf. And unless you're an artist who had a big boost in this pandemic, like Weekend or Dua Lipa, it's really hard to get someone to pay attention. "

Ryan added that he has a slew of collaborations that are bound to shrink in the coming months, but he is unsure whether they will hit shelves as planned or wait until the pandemic comes to an end.

"I have many songs with artists. Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Katy Perry "Everything was supposed to come out in the next few months," he continued. "Some of them might, but I can tell you that all the artists I've spoken to are sitting and saying, 'Well, what do they do, do I? Is it a tree falling in a forest?'

Ryan's comments come after OneRepublic recently announced that the proceeds from his upcoming new song, titled "Better Days," will go to the Red Cross.