Ryan Reynolds is selling "obscenely boring,quot; T-shirts to help raise money for COVID-19 health workers

Over the past few weeks, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated a lot of money during the new coronavirus pandemic to help those on the front line. And now, the couple is helping Canadian nonprofit Conquer COVID-19 by selling "obscenely boring,quot; shirts.

On Thursday, Reynolds visited Instagram and posted a video promoting the fundraiser while wearing the boring shirt. the dead Pool Star told his fans that he and Lively were "asking every Canadian to buy this shirt. And, as you can see, it's boring as shit."

"One hundred percent of the proceeds from this horrible shirt will go toward the purchase of PPE for front-line staff in our most vulnerable communities," explained Reynolds. "Now, I know it's not an exciting prospect or point, but the faster we protect those guys, the faster they get boring for us."

The 43-year-old woman joked that the shirt was so "unremarkable,quot; that it makes people who wear it completely invisible. Reynolds said his mother-in-law isolates himself with himself and his family, and that he has been searching for him for days.

At the end of the video, fans can hear Lively's mother calling Reynolds, and he simply sits quiet and still so that he cannot be seen or heard.

In his Instagram story, Lively joined Reynolds for a photo, and in the caption, the actor wrote that his followers could use the shirt to "impress,quot; their friends. In her Instagram story, Lively posted the same photo and wrote that she "literally fell asleep looking at this shirt." However, she promoted it because it was for a good cause.

Last month, Reynolds and Lively donated $ 1 million to divide between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada so they could continue to feed older adults and low-income families who have been "brutally impacted,quot; by COVID-19.

Reynolds told her fans that organizations needed financial help and, if possible, should consider donating to the cause. He also reminded his fans to take care of their bodies and hearts, to leave room for joy and to call someone isolated because they may need connection.

"I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a * shole," wrote Ryan Reynolds.



