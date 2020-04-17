Rule Ja: Musical influence of 50 cents!

Ja Rule still wants all the smoke from 50 Cent, and while 50 is busy trying to avoid calls to fight Ja in Swizz Beats and Timbaland & # 39; s Versus, Ja claimed he musically influenced 50.

The Ebro In The Morning crew was talking about the possible battle, Ja tweeted a clip and captioned the post, "Haha, nice battle, but let's be honest, musically INFLUENCED 50 … let's talk about Lmao!"

Whether you like Ja Rule's music or not, it's a hard fact to discredit. As the 50s approached, he constantly slapped Ja's melodic raps and singers, but it was precisely that formula that helped cement the 50s in the rap industry.

50 has not yet responded to Ja's latest comments. He has accused Ja Rule of seeking attention, but we believe he should accept Versuz and test his successes.

Do you think they should fight or not?