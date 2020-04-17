Home Entertainment Rule Ja: Musical influence of 50 cents!

Rule Ja: Musical influence of 50 cents!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Ja Rule still wants all the smoke from 50 Cent, and while 50 is busy trying to avoid calls to fight Ja in Swizz Beats and Timbaland & # 39; s Versus, Ja claimed he musically influenced 50.

The Ebro In The Morning crew was talking about the possible battle, Ja tweeted a clip and captioned the post, "Haha, nice battle, but let's be honest, musically INFLUENCED 50 … let's talk about Lmao!"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©