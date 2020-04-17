Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says she would love to have more children

would do Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Have you ever wanted to grow your family?

The model answered the question during an Instagram Q,amp;A on Thursday.

The topic came up after a follower asked the celebrity if the couple wanted more children.

"Yes, we would love to," replied Huntington-Whiteley.

The 32-year-old star and 52-year-old actor are already the proud parents of a 2-year-old son named Jack. The couple welcomed the boy in 2017. At one point during the interview, Huntington-Whiteley gave an update on his firstborn and said he was "doing very well."

"We are lucky to enjoy a lot of family time right now," he said. "He's going to be three years old in a few months, which I can't believe. Currently, we're trying to train in the bathroom!"

She also revealed that she is "really proud to say that (Jack) has a proper English accent,quot; and that "she has the same strong voice as Jason." Also, Huntington-Whiteley said the little boy "looks a lot like me when he was young but with Jason's eye color."