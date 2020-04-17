Rolling Stones added to the concert & # 39; Together at Home & # 39; by Lady GaGa

Instagram

Mick Jagger and his bandmates are announced to join the upcoming star-studded 'One World: Together at Home' concert. curated by the & # 39; Poker Face & # 39; singer for Covid-19 relief efforts.

The Rolling Stones will act during Lady Gaga"full of stars"One world: together at home"Live concert this weekend.

Gaga is curator of the two-hour global television special on Saturday, April 18, 2020, organized in collaboration with officials from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, and has already secured remote appearances by Paul MCCARTNEY, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgravesand Jennifer Lopez Among many others.

And on Friday, the Stones were added as last-minute additions to the bill, announcing their participation on Twitter.

"The Rolling Stones will join One World: #TogetherAtHome with @GlblCtzn and @WHO – Tune in tomorrow at 8pm ET, for this special broadcast event honoring healthcare workers on the front lines of the # COVID19 pandemic" , a tweet from the band reads.

The concert, presented by comedians Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmeland Jimmy Fallon, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main US television networks. USA from 8 p.m. EST, and will be broadcast live on various digital platforms, as well as on the pages of Global Citizen Instagram and Facebook.

In the UK, the BBC will air a featured program on Sunday, which will feature additional performances from British acts. Small mix, Sir Tom jonesand Rag & # 39; n & # 39; Bone Man.

The US event USA It will also have likes Jennifer Hudson, Michael Buble, Annie Lennox, Common, The murderers, Luis Fonsi, Adam Lambert, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Rita prays, Ellie Goulding, Ke $ haand Jessie J.

GaGa has already helped raise over $ 35 million for corporate and donor coronavirus relief efforts, meaning fans have been asked to simply "celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers" during the telethon instead of donating at a time when many are struggling with The Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.