Roddy Ricch's girlfriend Allie deletes an Instagram account after giving birth to her baby

A new Hot New Hip Hop report revealed today that the 21-year-old rapper Roddy Ricch had his first child with his girlfriend, Allie Minati. They had a baby. On her Instagram, Allie was the first to announce the happy news after revealing a photo of her boyfriend holding her first-born.

Since then, the social media post has been enthusiastically shared on the Internet due to the surprising nature of the news. Fans didn't know that the rapper had an expectant girlfriend. Unfortunately, Allie had to delete the post and her Instagram due to some of Roddy's female fans.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, young girls on the social media platform were feeling a little annoyed with themselves because Roddy had apparently chosen them. Despite the fact that the photo has since been removed, other accounts picked it up and continued to share it online.

Additionally, other social media accounts have been sharing photos of Allie leaving a store while looking very pregnant. As previously noted, news of the baby's arrival has taken many of the rapper's fans by surprise.

Most people didn't even know Roddy had a girlfriend, but he was pregnant. For the most part, it is clear that Roddy has kept the romance away from public opinion. Neither party has posted images or videos confirming their relationship online.

Ricch fans know that last year was good for him. Not only did she have a baby, but her album was number one on the Billboard charts. Please excuse me for being antisocial It went to number one on the charts after the viral single, "The Box," which was widely shared on TikTok.

Ad

The album's popularity has also increased through Spotify's playlist Rap Caviar, which has featured several of the rapper's songs in recent months since its release in December last year. Before, excuse me for being antisocial, Roddy released a series of mixed tapes as well.



Post views:

0 0